Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,732,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,154 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $41,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 71,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. 1.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

