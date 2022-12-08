Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,283,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,392 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.06% of Cars.com worth $40,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 4.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 240,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 18.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 908,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 139,744 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 461,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 31,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Cars.com Price Performance

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $953.86 million, a PE ratio of 1,433.43 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.16 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cars.com

In related news, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $59,009.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cars.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

