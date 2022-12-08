Fmr LLC Raises Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,686,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,174 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $47,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 656.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.02. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $231,329.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,451.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NYT. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

About New York Times

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.