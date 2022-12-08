Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Fmr LLC raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $40,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 28.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 120.5% during the second quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $114.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.86.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DTE. Guggenheim cut their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.