Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,590 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $44,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,884,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,659 shares in the company, valued at $33,610,323.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,884,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,659 shares in the company, valued at $33,610,323.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $30,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Down 1.8 %

StoneX Group Profile

SNEX stock opened at $96.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.99. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.