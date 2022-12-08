Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396,306 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $44,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 27.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. JCP Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 37.7% during the second quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 981.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 108,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 70.2% during the first quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of UNFI opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

