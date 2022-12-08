Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,049,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,111,317 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $46,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 246,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 92,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Trading Up 7.7 %

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TOL opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.