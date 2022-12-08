Fmr LLC Reduces Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71,371 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $45,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 515.2% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $149.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

