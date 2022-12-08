Fmr LLC Reduces Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,701,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,601 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $45,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

Insider Transactions at Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,912,561.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 999,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,943,190. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.92.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

