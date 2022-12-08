Fmr LLC Sells 1,628,592 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,382,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,628,592 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $41,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 677.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 131.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 93.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KeyCorp Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

Shares of KEY opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

