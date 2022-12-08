Fmr LLC Sells 30,883 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 431,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,883 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $39,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS VLUE opened at $94.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.88. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

