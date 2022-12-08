Fmr LLC Sells 327,915 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 327,915 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $44,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in TransUnion by 16.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 196,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,106 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,166,000 after buying an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 13,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth $820,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransUnion from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $120.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.54%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

