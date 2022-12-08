Fmr LLC Sells 481,949 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,539,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 481,949 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $46,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTRE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.00 and a beta of 1.12. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.