Fmr LLC Sells 49,390 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 427,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,390 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $44,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Ashland by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ashland by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.

Ashland Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ASH opened at $111.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.91. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.10 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.27%.

Ashland Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.