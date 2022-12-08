Fmr LLC Sells 53,466 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,466 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $45,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPYV stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.