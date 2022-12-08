Fmr LLC Sells 578 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,502,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $45,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,968,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,622,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,312,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 752.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after buying an additional 329,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1,361.0% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 104,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 112,702 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSIG. TheStreet lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

BSIG stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $814.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.63. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.86%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

