Fmr LLC Sells 73,798 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,918,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 73,798 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $40,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Navient by 25.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,277 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 39.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Navient by 24.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 39,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Navient by 87.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Navient Price Performance

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.56. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 12.32.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. Navient had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point cut their price target on Navient to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Navient to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

About Navient

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

