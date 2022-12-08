Fmr LLC Trims Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 509,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,058 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $44,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Endava by 142.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 39,868 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the second quarter worth approximately $6,465,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in Endava by 29.6% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 218,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,798 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Endava during the second quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Endava during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAVA opened at $76.71 on Thursday. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $170.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.02.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Endava had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $226.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

DAVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

