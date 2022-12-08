Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,433,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,012 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.08% of Foghorn Therapeutics worth $46,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Foghorn Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Foghorn Therapeutics

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

(Get Rating)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.