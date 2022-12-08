Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Holdings Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) by 472.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 356,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,836 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,096,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,854,000 after purchasing an additional 709,487 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 484,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 349,549 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,852,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,686,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLGB opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

