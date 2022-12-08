Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Stock Holdings Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Trek Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTSD opened at $89.65 on Thursday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.46.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.