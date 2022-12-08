Franklin Resources Inc. Buys Shares of 38,288 Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 126,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AHH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director James C. Cherry purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

