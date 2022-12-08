Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.84.

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.