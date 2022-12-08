Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,452 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,975,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,579,000 after buying an additional 126,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after buying an additional 299,331 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 19.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,722,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,904,000 after buying an additional 449,232 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 19.3% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,050,000 after buying an additional 305,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after buying an additional 57,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Price Performance

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $16.84 on Thursday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, China Renaissance reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.80 target price on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

360 DigiTech Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

