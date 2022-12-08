Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Textainer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TGH opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 19.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

