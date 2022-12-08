Franklin Resources Inc. Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $19.16 on Thursday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $758.87 million, a P/E ratio of -383.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,000.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

