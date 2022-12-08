Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

