Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,663,000 after purchasing an additional 610,565 shares in the last quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,795,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,279,000 after acquiring an additional 288,219 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,788,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,710,000 after acquiring an additional 728,105 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 244.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,592,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OUT stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Outfront Media Profile

(Get Rating)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.