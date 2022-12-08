Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 325,196 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325,196 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEX. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter worth $29,743,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,041 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 438,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 851,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,369,000 after purchasing an additional 278,432 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,032.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,996,150. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Terex stock opened at $44.68 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Terex from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Terex to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Terex Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.