Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,796 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 13,860.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIVO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

