Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 4,762 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AUY. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUY. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AUY stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $422.40 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.16%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

