Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 49,800 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,800 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after buying an additional 6,676,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth $84,383,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $36,823,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,641,000 after buying an additional 1,173,487 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth $49,647,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.71. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.11.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Argus upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.