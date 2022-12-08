Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 7,634 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

Shares of CVLG opened at $37.87 on Thursday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $511.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.15. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, President Joey B. Hogan sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Joey B. Hogan sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Moline sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,219.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,478 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

