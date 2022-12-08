Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $16.21

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.21, but opened at $15.62. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 7,639 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FMS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.21) to €17.10 ($18.00) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($25.26) to €22.00 ($23.16) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($61.00) to €51.80 ($54.53) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.16.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 199,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.