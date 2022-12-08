Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $16.21

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.21, but opened at $15.62. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 7,639 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FMS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.21) to €17.10 ($18.00) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($25.26) to €22.00 ($23.16) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($61.00) to €51.80 ($54.53) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.16.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 199,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

