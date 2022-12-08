FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Up to $12.06

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.06, but opened at $12.57. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 9,397 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FREY. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of FREYR Battery and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

FREYR Battery Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in FREYR Battery by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth about $707,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,251,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in FREYR Battery by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,803,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,321,000 after purchasing an additional 313,158 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

