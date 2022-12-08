Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 428,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,001 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 26.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 29,326,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,303 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 65.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,178,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507,555 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $63,972,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 139.0% during the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 8,771,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,468,000 after buying an additional 5,102,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YMM opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.17 and a beta of -0.06. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Full Truck Alliance

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

