Fundamental Research Analysts Give Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) a C$1.69 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$1.69 price target on Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Kidoz Stock Performance
Shares of KIDZ opened at C$0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.34. Kidoz has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of C$52.61 million and a P/E ratio of -36.36.
Kidoz Company Profile
Read More
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.