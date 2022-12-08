Fundamental Research Analysts Give Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) a C$1.69 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$1.69 price target on Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of KIDZ opened at C$0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.34. Kidoz has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of C$52.61 million and a P/E ratio of -36.36.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

