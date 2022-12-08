Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Up to $10.39

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.39, but opened at $10.67. Funko shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 17,192 shares trading hands.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Funko has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). Funko had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $365.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,350,000 after purchasing an additional 137,508 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,615,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,863,000 after purchasing an additional 165,984 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 35,202 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 50.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,325,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 447,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 56.0% in the third quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after purchasing an additional 425,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

