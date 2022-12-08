Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Futu were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Futu by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $2,951,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Futu by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Futu by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $65.08 on Thursday. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $70.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Futu Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DBS Vickers began coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. CLSA raised shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.