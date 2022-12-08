Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €65.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.50 ($68.95) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($102.11) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($96.84) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday.

Gerresheimer Price Performance

GXI stock opened at €61.40 ($64.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Gerresheimer has a one year low of €46.66 ($49.12) and a one year high of €87.25 ($91.84). The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 22.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.55.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

