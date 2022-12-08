Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €92.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($96.84) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($102.11) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.50 ($68.95) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Gerresheimer Price Performance

Shares of GXI stock opened at €61.40 ($64.63) on Wednesday. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €46.66 ($49.12) and a 12-month high of €87.25 ($91.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €61.60 and a 200-day moving average of €60.55.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

