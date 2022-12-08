Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $2.90

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $2.99. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 12,470 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $653.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $765.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

