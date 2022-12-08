Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. UBS Group AG increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 69,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

GSBD stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 204.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSBD shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) started coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

