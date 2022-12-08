Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Stock Performance

GVIP stock opened at $71.23 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $103.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.53.

