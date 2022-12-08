Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Gossamer Bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

GOSS stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $204.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.80. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61.

Insider Activity at Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at $582,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 138.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.