Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Lowered to Neutral at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $204.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $741,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 39.7% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 67.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

See Also

