Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Greif were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Greif by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Greif by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greif by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Greif by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Greif by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $70.27 on Thursday. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average of $65.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Greif Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greif news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,413.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,413.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $319,582.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,279,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,869,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,116 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,061 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.