Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Down to $2.33

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.33, but opened at $2.24. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 1 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.