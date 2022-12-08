Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Down to $2.33

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.33, but opened at $2.24. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 1 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

