Haleon (LON:HLN) Cut to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 360 ($4.39) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 289 ($3.52).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Haleon from GBX 300 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($3.90) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.05) price objective on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Haleon from GBX 368 ($4.49) to GBX 353 ($4.30) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 311.63 ($3.80).

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of HLN stock opened at GBX 305.75 ($3.73) on Wednesday. Haleon has a 1-year low of GBX 241.17 ($2.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 337.40 ($4.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 279.64. The stock has a market cap of £28.23 billion and a PE ratio of 2,038.00.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.