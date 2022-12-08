Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HLN. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Friday, August 19th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Shares of HLN opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Haleon has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

